Tragic Building Collapse in Deoghar: Rescue Operations Underway

At least three people were killed and three others injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district. Rescue operations are ongoing, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed to retrieve those still trapped under the debris. Six individuals were initially retrieved, with two declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

At least three people were killed and three others injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, officials reported.

Rescue operations are in progress, with several individuals feared trapped under the rubble of the building, which collapsed around 6 am in Deoghar town.

According to Deoghar Civil Surgeon Ranjan Sinha, ''As many as six persons were retrieved from under the debris and brought to the Sadar Hospital here. Of them, two were brought dead. Another woman succumbed to the injuries. The treatment of the three others, including a child, is underway.''

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed for the rescue efforts. Deoghar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ritvik Srivastava mentioned that more individuals are likely still trapped under the rubble.

NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, leading the operation, confirmed that efforts are ongoing to retrieve those still trapped under the debris.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

