Tragic Building Collapse in Deoghar: Rescue Operations Underway
At least three people were killed and three others injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district. Rescue operations are ongoing, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed to retrieve those still trapped under the debris. Six individuals were initially retrieved, with two declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
- Country:
- India
At least three people were killed and three others injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, officials reported.
Rescue operations are in progress, with several individuals feared trapped under the rubble of the building, which collapsed around 6 am in Deoghar town.
According to Deoghar Civil Surgeon Ranjan Sinha, ''As many as six persons were retrieved from under the debris and brought to the Sadar Hospital here. Of them, two were brought dead. Another woman succumbed to the injuries. The treatment of the three others, including a child, is underway.''
A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed for the rescue efforts. Deoghar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ritvik Srivastava mentioned that more individuals are likely still trapped under the rubble.
NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, leading the operation, confirmed that efforts are ongoing to retrieve those still trapped under the debris.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suspected Chinese rocket debris falls over village after launch, sparks safety concerns
Gujarat Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rains Lash Junagadh, NDRF Teams Deployed
"Risk and Hardship Allowance will be given at the rate of 40 per cent to NDRF," says Amit Shah at NDRF Flag-in Ceremony
Russian Satellite Breaks Up, Creating Over 100 Pieces of Debris, Threatens ISS
Defunct Russian Satellite Creates Space Debris Scare at ISS