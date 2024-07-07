Left Menu

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in West Bengal's Sub-Himalayan Districts

Unabated rains in West Bengal's sub-Himalayan districts have caused a flood-like situation, affecting road communications and displacing around 300 families. The Met Department forecasts more rain till July 12. Key roads, including National Highway 10, have been closed due to landslides. Efforts are underway to prevent further damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 07-07-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:31 IST
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in West Bengal's Sub-Himalayan Districts
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Unabated rains in several places of the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal have led to a flood-like situation in some low-lying areas and affected road communications, with the Met Department forecasting more downpours.

Several areas in Jalpaiguri town have been submerged, displacing at least 300 families seeking refuge in community halls and flood shelters, according to Jalpaiguri Municipality chairperson Papia Pal.

The Met Department predicts heavy to very heavy rain till July 12 in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, and Alipurduar districts.

National Highway 10, which connects northern West Bengal with Sikkim, has been closed due to landslides since Saturday night. Traffic to and from Sikkim is being redirected through alternative routes.

Efforts are underway by various departments to prevent breaches of National Highway 27 at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, where many areas have been submerged. Authorities are closely monitoring the water levels of the Teesta and Korola rivers.

Several locations, including Dhupguri, Moynaguri, and Kranti in Jalpaiguri district, have been severely impacted by the relentless rains.

Families sheltering in community halls are receiving food and medical assistance. Additional provisions are being prepared to manage the evolving situation.

Extensive agricultural land in the Moynaguri and Kranti blocks has also been submerged. Jalpaiguri town recorded 166 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Sunday, while Bagdogra received 103 mm during the same period.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024