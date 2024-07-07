Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in West Bengal's Sub-Himalayan Districts

Unabated rains in several places of the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal have led to a flood-like situation in some low-lying areas and affected road communications, with the Met Department forecasting more downpours.

Several areas in Jalpaiguri town have been submerged, displacing at least 300 families seeking refuge in community halls and flood shelters, according to Jalpaiguri Municipality chairperson Papia Pal.

The Met Department predicts heavy to very heavy rain till July 12 in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, and Alipurduar districts.

National Highway 10, which connects northern West Bengal with Sikkim, has been closed due to landslides since Saturday night. Traffic to and from Sikkim is being redirected through alternative routes.

Efforts are underway by various departments to prevent breaches of National Highway 27 at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, where many areas have been submerged. Authorities are closely monitoring the water levels of the Teesta and Korola rivers.

Several locations, including Dhupguri, Moynaguri, and Kranti in Jalpaiguri district, have been severely impacted by the relentless rains.

Families sheltering in community halls are receiving food and medical assistance. Additional provisions are being prepared to manage the evolving situation.

Extensive agricultural land in the Moynaguri and Kranti blocks has also been submerged. Jalpaiguri town recorded 166 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Sunday, while Bagdogra received 103 mm during the same period.

