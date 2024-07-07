Left Menu

Flood Situation in Manipur's Imphal Valley Improves

The flood situation in Manipur's Imphal Valley has improved, with water receding from most areas. Despite the improvement, some low-lying areas and paddy fields remain inundated. Repair efforts on breached embankments are ongoing. Many residents are still residing in relief camps, and a drinking water crisis persists in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:55 IST
Flood Situation in Manipur's Imphal Valley Improves
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in Manipur's Imphal Valley showed signs of improvement on Sunday as water levels receded from most areas, according to officials.

Authorities reported that the water levels of all rivers, including the Iril and Kongba, fell below danger levels.

Breaches in embankments at Singjmei and Kongba Irong in Imphal East district have been repaired.

However, a few low-lying areas such as Lairikyengbam Leikai, Laipham Khunou, and Kitna Panung remain submerged, along with some paddy fields.

Officials noted that hundreds of residents are still living in relief camps.

Singjamei in Imphal West district was significantly impacted after the Imphal river breached the embankment at Oinam Thingel.

A drinking water crisis continues to be a major issue in the flood-affected regions, locals reported.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024