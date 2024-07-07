Flood Situation in Manipur's Imphal Valley Improves

The flood situation in Manipur's Imphal Valley showed signs of improvement on Sunday as water levels receded from most areas, according to officials.

Authorities reported that the water levels of all rivers, including the Iril and Kongba, fell below danger levels.

Breaches in embankments at Singjmei and Kongba Irong in Imphal East district have been repaired.

However, a few low-lying areas such as Lairikyengbam Leikai, Laipham Khunou, and Kitna Panung remain submerged, along with some paddy fields.

Officials noted that hundreds of residents are still living in relief camps.

Singjamei in Imphal West district was significantly impacted after the Imphal river breached the embankment at Oinam Thingel.

A drinking water crisis continues to be a major issue in the flood-affected regions, locals reported.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)