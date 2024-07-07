Tragic Incident: Teen Electrocuted at Edappally Railway Station
A 17-year-old, Antony Jose, was electrocuted after climbing a halted goods train at Edappally railway station. He came into contact with live power lines and, despite being rushed to a private hospital, passed away due to severe burn injuries.
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old teenager, identified as Antony Jose, tragically lost his life on Sunday after being electrocuted at Edappally railway station. According to police reports, Antony climbed atop a halted goods train and came into contact with live power lines.
Despite immediate medical attention at a private hospital, Antony succumbed to his injuries at approximately 7:30 PM. The incident occurred as Antony and his friends were crossing the railway tracks; while his peers crossed beneath the train, Antony climbed onto the coach, leading to the fatal accident.
The authorities noted that Antony endured severe burn injuries, making recovery impossible. The community mourns the loss of a young life in such a harrowing accident.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident: Young Boy's Toy Train Ride Turns Fatal at Mall
Tragic Incident: Two Men Feared Drowned in Saryu River
Tragic Incident: One-Year-Old Girl Loses Life After Falling into Bucket
Las Vegas Shooting Rampage: Suspect Arrested in Tragic Incident
Tragic Incident: Haryana Tourist Drowns in Parvati River