Tragic Incident: Teen Electrocuted at Edappally Railway Station

A 17-year-old teenager, identified as Antony Jose, tragically lost his life on Sunday after being electrocuted at Edappally railway station. According to police reports, Antony climbed atop a halted goods train and came into contact with live power lines.

Despite immediate medical attention at a private hospital, Antony succumbed to his injuries at approximately 7:30 PM. The incident occurred as Antony and his friends were crossing the railway tracks; while his peers crossed beneath the train, Antony climbed onto the coach, leading to the fatal accident.

The authorities noted that Antony endured severe burn injuries, making recovery impossible. The community mourns the loss of a young life in such a harrowing accident.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)