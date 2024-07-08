Beryl Could Hit Houston as a Category 2 Hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl is poised to intensify into a Category 2 hurricane as it advances towards Houston, with landfall anticipated early Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has reported. The storm is expected to first become a Category 1 hurricane by Sunday as it travels over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters. Consequently, hurricane warnings have been issued across much of the Texas coast.

Forecasters cautioned that Beryl could unleash potent winds and between 5 to 10 inches of rain along the Texas coast and its interior. Coastal regions were already experiencing rising waters on Sunday, prompting county officials to order evacuations in one beach town. The U.S. Coast Guard has temporarily shut down the port of Houston and also closed the ports of Texas City, Freeport, and Galveston due to deteriorating sea conditions.

Houston's public school system, the largest in the state, among others, announced closures for Monday. National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan emphasized on Sunday afternoon that there were only a few hours left for residents to prepare. "If you have been asked to leave by local officials, please do so," he urged.

Acting Texas Governor Dan Patrick described Beryl as potentially "deadly" for those in its direct path, declaring 120 counties as disaster areas. The storm's arrival has led to the suspension of operations or vessel movement restrictions at several key ports ranging from Houston to Corpus Christi, the leading crude oil export hub in the U.S., posing risks to crude oil exports and refinery operations.

With regional temperatures forecast to exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) in the coming days, parts of eastern Texas are under a flood watch. As of Sunday morning, Beryl boasted maximum wind speeds of 60 mph, after previously becoming the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, leaving a deadly wake in the Caribbean, killing at least 11 people.

With Beryl nearing Texas, the National Weather Service warned about storm surges, coastal flooding, and rip currents. Oil refineries, including those operated by Shell and Chevron, have evacuated staff from offshore platforms. Citgo Petroleum plans to run its Corpus Christi refinery at minimal output, while Gibson Energy continues operations at its Corpus Christi terminal, with contingency plans in place.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)