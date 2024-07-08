Left Menu

NASA's Simulated Mars Mission Crew Returns After Yearlong Isolation

The four-member crew of NASA's first simulated Mars mission emerged from their yearlong isolation at Houston's Johnson Space Center. The mission focused on establishing conditions for future Mars operations, including spacewalks and sustainability practices. The crew's experience provided crucial insights for potential real Mars expeditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:17 IST
NASA's Simulated Mars Mission Crew Returns After Yearlong Isolation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.

The four volunteer crew members spent more than 12 months inside NASA's first simulated Mars environment at Johnson Space Center in Houston, emerging from the artificial alien environment Saturday around 5 p.m.

Kelly Haston, Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell, and Nathan Jones entered the 3D-printed habitat on June 25, 2023. They were the maiden crew for the space agency's Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog project.

Haston, the mission commander, began with a simple, "Hello." "It's actually just so wonderful to be able to say hello to you all," she said. Jones, a physician and the mission medical officer, said their 378 days in confinement "went by quickly." The quartet lived and worked inside approximately 1,700 square feet to simulate a mission to Mars.

During their mission, the crew conducted simulated spacewalks, grew and harvested vegetables, and managed their habitat, mimicking anticipated challenges of a real Mars mission, including isolation and communication delays.

Steve Koerner, deputy director of Johnson Space Center, highlighted the focus on nutrition and performance. "Mars is our goal," he said, calling the project a step toward American leadership in global space exploration.

Upon exiting the habitat, the volunteers expressed gratitude and spoke about lessons learned. Brockwell emphasized sustainability, while Selariu discussed the inspiring potential of Mars exploration.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024