NASA's Simulated Mars Mission Crew Returns After Yearlong Isolation

The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.

The four volunteer crew members spent more than 12 months inside NASA's first simulated Mars environment at Johnson Space Center in Houston, emerging from the artificial alien environment Saturday around 5 p.m.

Kelly Haston, Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell, and Nathan Jones entered the 3D-printed habitat on June 25, 2023. They were the maiden crew for the space agency's Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog project.

Haston, the mission commander, began with a simple, "Hello." "It's actually just so wonderful to be able to say hello to you all," she said. Jones, a physician and the mission medical officer, said their 378 days in confinement "went by quickly." The quartet lived and worked inside approximately 1,700 square feet to simulate a mission to Mars.

During their mission, the crew conducted simulated spacewalks, grew and harvested vegetables, and managed their habitat, mimicking anticipated challenges of a real Mars mission, including isolation and communication delays.

Steve Koerner, deputy director of Johnson Space Center, highlighted the focus on nutrition and performance. "Mars is our goal," he said, calling the project a step toward American leadership in global space exploration.

Upon exiting the habitat, the volunteers expressed gratitude and spoke about lessons learned. Brockwell emphasized sustainability, while Selariu discussed the inspiring potential of Mars exploration.

