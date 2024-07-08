President Murmu Calls for Local Environmental Initiatives Amid Global Climate Crisis

President Droupadi Murmu urged citizens on Monday to take local steps for environmental protection amid the recent heatwaves in India and extreme weather events worldwide.

Posting on the social media platform 'X' after visiting a seashore in Odisha, Murmu noted how pollution has severely impacted oceans and biodiversity. She highlighted that coastal inhabitants have preserved traditions that could guide contemporary conservation efforts.

Murmu's four-day visit to Odisha began on July 6. She reflected on her walk along the seashore, describing the experience as meditative and a reminder of humankind's deep connection to nature.

The President stressed that, in the rush of daily life, people often lose touch with Mother Nature. She warned that exploiting nature for short-term gains has led to disastrous consequences, including severe heatwaves in India this summer and recurring extreme weather globally. Murmu emphasized that the situation could worsen in the coming decades.

Highlighting that oceans cover more than 70% of the Earth's surface and that rising sea levels threaten coastal areas, Murmu outlined two ways to address environmental challenges: broader government and international initiatives, and smaller, local actions by individuals. She urged everyone to take personal responsibility for a better future, stating, "We owe it to our children."

