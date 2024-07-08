Left Menu

President Murmu Calls for Local Environmental Initiatives Amid Global Climate Crisis

President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the need for both local and broader steps to protect the environment amid rising global temperatures, while highlighting the connection people have with nature. During her four-day visit to Odisha, she underscored the detrimental effects of pollution on oceans and biodiversity and shared her meditative experience by the seashore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:36 IST
President Murmu Calls for Local Environmental Initiatives Amid Global Climate Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu urged citizens on Monday to take local steps for environmental protection amid the recent heatwaves in India and extreme weather events worldwide.

Posting on the social media platform 'X' after visiting a seashore in Odisha, Murmu noted how pollution has severely impacted oceans and biodiversity. She highlighted that coastal inhabitants have preserved traditions that could guide contemporary conservation efforts.

Murmu's four-day visit to Odisha began on July 6. She reflected on her walk along the seashore, describing the experience as meditative and a reminder of humankind's deep connection to nature.

The President stressed that, in the rush of daily life, people often lose touch with Mother Nature. She warned that exploiting nature for short-term gains has led to disastrous consequences, including severe heatwaves in India this summer and recurring extreme weather globally. Murmu emphasized that the situation could worsen in the coming decades.

Highlighting that oceans cover more than 70% of the Earth's surface and that rising sea levels threaten coastal areas, Murmu outlined two ways to address environmental challenges: broader government and international initiatives, and smaller, local actions by individuals. She urged everyone to take personal responsibility for a better future, stating, "We owe it to our children."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024