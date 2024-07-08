President Murmu Advocates for Environmental Conservation During Odisha Visit

President Droupadi Murmu, on a four-day visit to Odisha, took time to appreciate the natural beauty of a sea beach in Puri on Monday morning.

She attended the annual Rath Yatra in Puri on Sunday, which she described as a profound and peaceful experience. Reflecting on the connection with nature, Murmu shared her thoughts about the importance of re-establishing a bond with the environment.

Murmu expressed concerns over global warming and pollution, urging both governmental and individual actions to protect and conserve the environment. She highlighted that inhabitants of coastal areas set a precedent in respecting and understanding nature, which can guide broader initiatives.

