Fishermen Rescued After Nearly Drowning Near Muthalapozhi Coast

Ten fishermen who fell into the sea while fishing off the Muthalapozhi coast were rescued without major injuries on Monday. The accident occurred while retrieving their fishing net. Following multiple boat mishaps recently in the area, the fishermen were hospitalized in stable condition. Minister George Kurian's recent visit sparked protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:41 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Ten fishermen, who were fishing off Muthalapozhi coast near here, lost their balance and fell into the sea on Monday but were rescued without major injuries.

Muthalapozhi, located in nearby Perumathura, is a confluence point where the Vamanapuram river and Kadinamkulam lake meet the Arabian Sea.

The harbour and its adjacent areas in Muthalapozhi have witnessed a series of boat mishaps in recent years, resulting in the deaths of many fishermen.

The latest accident occurred in the morning when the fishermen were returning to the shore after fishing, according to local residents.

They fell into the water while trying to retrieve their fishing net from the sea, sources reported.

All of them were rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is reported to be stable.

In a related development, Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian was blocked by Congress workers in Muthalapozhi last week when he visited the hamlet to study the issue of rising deaths of fishermen in the harbour channel.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

