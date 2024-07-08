Sicilian Drought Threatens Lake Pergusa and Local Agriculture

A severe drought in Sicily has nearly dried up Lake Pergusa, the island's only natural lake, which has long been a crucial resting place for birds migrating between Africa and Europe.

Sicily has experienced months of below-average rainfall, prompting the Italian government to declare a state of emergency. The crisis has devastated crops and dried out pastures. Lake Pergusa, part of a natural reserve near the central Sicilian town of Enna, has dramatically shrunk due to a lethal mix of hot weather and low rainfalls, scientists report.

"The lake is no longer there. The part of the water that was visible has completely disappeared, apart from this puddle," said Giuseppe Maria Amato from environmental group Legambiente. Sicily has long struggled with high temperatures linked to climate change, setting a European record of 48.8 degrees Celsius in 2021. Water rationing has been introduced in several towns.

Recent drought crises have also affected France and Spain, especially the Mediterranean area where average temperatures are 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than 150 years ago. "Lake Pergusa is an indicator of what Sicily is suffering due to climate change," said Amato, noting that poor maintenance and sewage systems are worsening the situation.

The lake, usually covering 1.8 square km, is a significant ecological site. Scientists warn that permanent damage to its biodiversity could be imminent. "The complete drying-up and failure to refill the lake in autumn would be catastrophic. Climate change is starting to have irreversible effects," said climate specialist Luigi Pasotti.

Pasotti noted that Sicily, an underdeveloped region heavily reliant on agriculture, only received 250 mm of rain in the past year. Though Lake Pergusa does not directly support local agriculture, water shortage is critically impacting central areas where farmers grapple with low or depleted reservoirs.

Local farmers' associations report that fruit crops like peaches and olives are at risk, forcing businesses to purchase water at unsustainable prices. Gerardo Forina, head of the agricultural lobby Coldiretti near Enna, described the situation as "absolutely terrible," particularly for livestock breeders. "We face the risk of having to slaughter animals due to the lack of water," he said. "I cannot remember a year as dry as this one."

