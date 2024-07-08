Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas, Forcing Oil Port Closures and Flight Cancellations

Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, prompting the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) to confirm the closure of major oil ports and multiple flight cancellations.

Beryl, the earliest category 5 hurricane recorded, was approximately 85 miles south south-west of Houston. The NHC announced that Beryl's wind speeds had reached 80 mph but expected the storm to weaken into a tropical storm and then a tropical depression by Tuesday.

Earlier, the storm had ravaged parts of the Caribbean, including Jamaica and Grenada, killing at least 11 people. Texas Governor Dan Patrick declared 120 counties disaster areas as residents prepared for the storm by shuttering schools, evacuating beach towns, and preparing for potential fuel disruptions due to port closures.

