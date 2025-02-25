Gulf of Mexico Name Dispute Sparks Legal Battle Between AP and White House

A federal judge on Monday rejected the Associated Press's bid for full access for its journalists after the White House, headed by President Donald Trump, restricted them over terminology used in coverage. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, appointed by Trump, denied the AP's plea for a temporary injunction to regain entry to the Oval Office, Air Force One, and White House events.

McFadden noted that restrictions on 'more private areas' used by the president differ from past cases where courts have blocked officials from limiting journalist access. 'I can't say the AP has shown a likelihood of success here,' McFadden remarked.

The AP filed a lawsuit against three key Trump aides, arguing that the ban violates the First Amendment, which protects against government interference with free speech, including dictating journalistic language. Despite the AP's claim, Trump administration lawyers asserted there is no constitutional right to 'special media access to the president,' and labeled the lawsuit a 'blatant PR stunt.'

