Relentless Rains Paralyze Uttarakhand, Char Dham Yatra Resumes Briefly

Continuous heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across Uttarakhand, causing floods and severe waterlogging that have disrupted daily life and blocked hundreds of rural roads. In the Kumaon region, rivers are nearing dangerous levels, prompting the relocation of nearly 200 families to safer locations with the assistance of emergency personnel.

Despite the harsh weather, the Char Dham Yatra resumed after a day-long suspension following an improvement in weather conditions in the Garhwal region, according to Additional Commissioner (Garhwal) Narendra Singh Quiriyal. However, the heavy rains have led to significant challenges, including the blockage of over 200 rural motorable roads by debris from landslides, as reported by the State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun.

With persistently heavy rains in the Pithoragarh district, the situation remains dire as efforts to clear the roads continue to face obstacles. The continuous downpour has disrupted life significantly, with essential supplies being distributed through alternative routes in severely affected areas.

