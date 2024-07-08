Left Menu

Relentless Rains Paralyze Uttarakhand, Char Dham Yatra Resumes Briefly

Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered flooding and severe waterlogging across Uttarakhand, disrupting daily life and blocking roads in rural areas. The Char Dham Yatra, suspended due to the rain, resumed briefly as weather improved in the Garhwal region. Emergency personnel are working to relocate affected families and clear blocked roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:48 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Continuous heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across Uttarakhand, causing floods and severe waterlogging that have disrupted daily life and blocked hundreds of rural roads. In the Kumaon region, rivers are nearing dangerous levels, prompting the relocation of nearly 200 families to safer locations with the assistance of emergency personnel.

Despite the harsh weather, the Char Dham Yatra resumed after a day-long suspension following an improvement in weather conditions in the Garhwal region, according to Additional Commissioner (Garhwal) Narendra Singh Quiriyal. However, the heavy rains have led to significant challenges, including the blockage of over 200 rural motorable roads by debris from landslides, as reported by the State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun.

With persistently heavy rains in the Pithoragarh district, the situation remains dire as efforts to clear the roads continue to face obstacles. The continuous downpour has disrupted life significantly, with essential supplies being distributed through alternative routes in severely affected areas.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

