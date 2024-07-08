Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Panama-Costa Rica Border

An earthquake of magnitude 5.56 struck the Panama-Costa Rica border region on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), was slightly downgraded to 5.3 magnitude by the U.S. Geological Survey. Panama's National Emergency Operations Center said it had been actively monitoring the situation and conducting preventive inspections in local hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicated that tremors were felt in the Panamanian provinces of Chiriqui and Bocas del Toro. Footage circulating on social media showed broken glass at a commercial establishment but authorities have not reported any substantial damage or casualties so far.

