Left Menu

Eco-Friendly Initiatives Transform Amarnath Yatra

Approximately 114.57 tons of waste have been collected along the routes to the Amarnath shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas since the start of the annual pilgrimage. An innovative approach to waste management, involving over 7,000 sanitation workers, aims to ensure an eco-friendly journey for thousands of pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:53 IST
Eco-Friendly Initiatives Transform Amarnath Yatra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Approximately 114.57 tons of waste have been collected along the routes to the Amarnath shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas since the start of the annual pilgrimage 10 days ago, officials reported on Monday. The initiative aims to ensure an eco-friendly journey through innovative sanitation measures.

The 52-day annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine, featuring a naturally formed ice-shiva lingam at 3,880 meters, began on June 29 from the Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal. Officials indicated that the concerted efforts of waste management teams have produced impressive results in handling plastic, wet, and inert waste along these routes.

More than 7,000 sanitation workers have been engaged since June 27 to maintain cleanliness and comply with a zero-landfill policy. The Directorate of Rural Sanitation has adopted a comprehensive strategy focusing on men, machinery, monitoring, and motivation to achieve sustainable sanitation.

So far, 43.30 tons of plastic waste have been collected, baled and stored at designated locations for recycling. Additionally, 43.85 tons of wet waste is being processed into high-quality manure, which will be supplied to the agriculture department to promote organic farming. The 27.43 tons of inert waste have been responsibly disposed of, further ensuring minimal environmental impact.

The directorate's commitment to effective waste management highlights the dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the region and ensuring a sustainable pilgrimage experience. By processing all collected waste, the initiative sets a high standard for environmental conservation and responsible waste disposal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024