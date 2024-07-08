Eco-Friendly Initiatives Transform Amarnath Yatra

Approximately 114.57 tons of waste have been collected along the routes to the Amarnath shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas since the start of the annual pilgrimage 10 days ago, officials reported on Monday. The initiative aims to ensure an eco-friendly journey through innovative sanitation measures.

The 52-day annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine, featuring a naturally formed ice-shiva lingam at 3,880 meters, began on June 29 from the Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal. Officials indicated that the concerted efforts of waste management teams have produced impressive results in handling plastic, wet, and inert waste along these routes.

More than 7,000 sanitation workers have been engaged since June 27 to maintain cleanliness and comply with a zero-landfill policy. The Directorate of Rural Sanitation has adopted a comprehensive strategy focusing on men, machinery, monitoring, and motivation to achieve sustainable sanitation.

So far, 43.30 tons of plastic waste have been collected, baled and stored at designated locations for recycling. Additionally, 43.85 tons of wet waste is being processed into high-quality manure, which will be supplied to the agriculture department to promote organic farming. The 27.43 tons of inert waste have been responsibly disposed of, further ensuring minimal environmental impact.

The directorate's commitment to effective waste management highlights the dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the region and ensuring a sustainable pilgrimage experience. By processing all collected waste, the initiative sets a high standard for environmental conservation and responsible waste disposal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)