India Takes Step Towards Marine Conservation by Approving High Seas Treaty

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved India's decision to sign the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement. This landmark decision represents a significant commitment to the conservation and sustainable utilization of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, commonly referred to as the ‘High Seas’. These global common oceans are open to all for internationally lawful purposes such as navigation, overflight, and the laying of submarine cables and pipelines. The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) will lead the implementation of the BBNJ Agreement in India.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Honourable Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Science and Technology, emphasized India's dedication to environmental conservation and sustainable development. He stated, “India remains committed and proactive to the global cause of environmental conservation and sustainable development. We will be signing (the BBNJ Agreement) and are propitious of subsequently ratifying it through the necessary legislative processes”. The government is aligned with scientific progress, international collaboration, and promoting governance, transparency, accountability, and the rule of law”. The Cabinet meeting for this approval took place on July 02, 2024.

The BBNJ Agreement, also known as the ‘High Seas Treaty’, is an international treaty under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). It addresses the long-term protection of marine biodiversity in the high seas, setting mechanisms for sustainable use through international cooperation and coordination. The treaty emphasizes an inclusive, integrated, ecosystem-centric approach based on the precautionary principle and promotes using traditional knowledge and the best available scientific knowledge. It aims to minimize impacts on the marine environment through area-based management tools and establishes rules for conducting environmental impact assessments. The treaty will contribute to achieving several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG14 (Life Below Water).

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of MoES, highlighted the benefits of the BBNJ Agreement for India. He stated, “The BBNJ Agreement allows us to enhance our strategic presence in areas beyond our EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone), which is very promising. In addition to shared monetary benefits, it will further strengthen our marine conservation efforts and collaborations, open newer avenues for scientific research and development, access to samples, sequences and information, capacity building and technology transfer, etc., not just for us but for the benefit of the entire humankind”. He added that India signing the BBNJ Agreement is another crucial step towards ensuring that our oceans remain healthy and resilient.

The BBNJ Agreement will be the third implementation agreement under UNCLOS, alongside the 1994 Part XI Implementation Agreement and the 1995 UN Fish Stocks Agreement. UNCLOS, adopted on December 10, 1982, and in force since November 16, 1994, is crucial for environmental protection of the seas, addressing maritime boundaries, rights to marine resources, and dispute resolution. The BBNJ Agreement, agreed upon in March 2023, is open for signature for two years starting September 2023. It will become an international legally binding treaty after it enters force 120 days following the 60th ratification, acceptance, approval, or accession. As of June 2024, 91 countries have signed the BBNJ Agreement, and eight Parties have ratified it.

This decision underscores India's proactive stance on environmental conservation and sustainable development, aligning with global efforts to protect the world's oceans and marine biodiversity.