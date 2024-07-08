Left Menu

Mystery of Leopard Deaths in Uttar Pradesh Wildlife Sanctuary

A leopard was found dead in the Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttar Pradesh. The cause of death remains unknown, and the carcass has been sent for post-mortem. This marks the second such incident in 15 days, following a similar case in the Chowk Range.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:41 IST
Mystery of Leopard Deaths in Uttar Pradesh Wildlife Sanctuary
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was found dead in the Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, a forest official said.

Forest Range Officer Ved Prakash Sharma reported that some villagers found the leopard's carcass in the Achalgarh beat under the sanctuary's Laxmipur Range.

The cause of death could not be immediately determined. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details, he added.

After the post-mortem, the carcass will be disposed of according to the guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

This is the second leopard carcass recovered from the sanctuary within the last 15 days, following the discovery of another dead leopard in the Chowk Range, officials confirmed.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024