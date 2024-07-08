Mystery of Leopard Deaths in Uttar Pradesh Wildlife Sanctuary
A leopard was found dead in the Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, a forest official said.
Forest Range Officer Ved Prakash Sharma reported that some villagers found the leopard's carcass in the Achalgarh beat under the sanctuary's Laxmipur Range.
The cause of death could not be immediately determined. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details, he added.
After the post-mortem, the carcass will be disposed of according to the guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
This is the second leopard carcass recovered from the sanctuary within the last 15 days, following the discovery of another dead leopard in the Chowk Range, officials confirmed.
