Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Development Boost in Pauri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects exceeding Rs 133 crore in Pauri on Monday, urging officials to ensure swift implementation of public interest schemes in line with the principle of 'no pendency'.

According to an official release, Dhami inaugurated 137 projects valued at Rs 80 crore and laid the foundation stone for 21 projects totaling Rs 53 crore.

The chief minister announced the construction of hostels in Pauri to aid aspirants preparing for competitive examinations and Army recruitment. He also directed the installation of solar panels and rainwater harvesting facilities on all government building rooftops in the district.

