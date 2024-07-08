Left Menu

Tropical Storm Beryl Devastates Texas: Lives Lost, Power Outages, and Industry Impact

Tropical Storm Beryl caused significant damage in Southeast Texas, killing two people, knocking out power to over 2 million homes and businesses, and disrupting oil production. The storm, which previously wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, brought torrential rains, strong winds, and flooding, prompting evacuations and emergency responses.

Tropical Storm Beryl's howling winds and torrential rain killed at least two people, closed oil ports, grounded hundreds of flights, and knocked out power to over 2 million homes and businesses in southeast Texas on Monday.

Beryl, the season's earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, weakened from a hurricane after pounding Matagorda, Texas, with dangerous storm surges and heavy rain, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm had previously killed at least 12 people in the Caribbean before reaching Texas.

The energy industry, the nation's largest producer of U.S. oil and natural gas, braced for Beryl's impact, which slowed refining activity and prompted the evacuation of some production sites. Residents scrambled to prepare, boarding up windows and stocking up on essential supplies. In Houston, Mayor John Whitmire urged residents to shelter in place as the city faced severe flooding and storm damage.

