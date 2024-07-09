Tropical Storm Beryl's Devastating Path: From the Caribbean to Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl wreaked havoc along the Texas coast on Monday, causing severe power outages and flooding. Over 2 million homes and businesses were left without electricity as first responders rushed to rescue stranded residents.

Initially causing devastation in Mexico and the Caribbean, Beryl hit Texas as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening. The storm resulted in at least two fatalities and continued to cause damaging winds and flash flooding inland, per the National Hurricane Center.

Houston, severely affected by the storm, saw more than 2 million people lose power. Emergency crews conducted several high-water rescues, and authorities warned that flooding could persist for days as Beryl continues to dump rain. This storm adds to the series of weather crises that have recently plagued the region.

