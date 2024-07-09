Unearthing the Elite: Chimu Civilization Remains Found in Peru
Archaeologists in Peru have uncovered the remains of eleven probable high-ranking members of the Chimu civilization, a pre-Incan society. The discovery, featuring jewelry and located in Chan Chan, suggests a violent end. The excavation aims to restore a palace's perimeter walls, shedding light on Chimu's rich cultural legacy.
Archaeologists in Peru have unveiled the remains of eleven individuals believed to belong to the Chimu civilization, a pre-Inca society that thrived between the Pacific Ocean and Andes Mountains.
Lead archaeologist Sinthya Cueva noted that these individuals, believed to be around 800 years old, were adorned with necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, indicating their high status. "These were probably members of the Chimu's governing class," said Cueva. However, the specific materials used for the jewelry remain unspecified.
The discovery was made in Chan Chan, the ancient Chimu capital, near modern-day Trujillo. Chan Chan is renowned for its extensive mud-brick architecture, once one of the largest adobe cities globally. Unfortunately, the remains showed signs of violence and were not located in a traditional cemetery area.
The excavation, which began in April, aims to restore the palace complex's perimeter walls. The Chimu civilization, noted for their exquisite ceramics, metalwork, textiles, and advanced agricultural techniques, flourished until their subjugation by the Inca in the late 1400s, shortly before the Spanish conquest of the Inca in 1532.
