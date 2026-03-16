Ramaphosa: Human Dignity Remains Cornerstone of SA’s Constitutional Democracy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed that human dignity lies at the heart of South Africa’s constitutional democracy, describing it as one of the most fundamental values underpinning the country’s Bill of Rights.

In his weekly newsletter to the nation, published ahead of Human Rights Day commemorations this weekend, the President called on South Africans to reflect on whether the country is truly fulfilling the promise contained in the 1996 Constitution, which marks three decades since its adoption.

“This year, we mark three decades since South Africa adopted its democratic Constitution. The Constitution is more than the supreme law of the land; it is a solemn promise that never again should any person be stripped of their humanity and dignity,” Ramaphosa said.

Human Dignity at the Core of the Constitution

Ramaphosa said the advancement of human dignity forms the foundation of many other constitutional rights, including equality, freedom from discrimination, access to education, healthcare and a safe environment.

He noted that the Bill of Rights explicitly guarantees the right to dignity, stating that “everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected.”

According to the President, this right must be protected in all circumstances, and it should not remain an abstract ideal but must translate into real improvements in people’s daily lives.

“In our Constitution, human dignity is not an abstract ideal, but a concrete right that has meaning in people’s daily lives,” he said.

He added that South Africa’s courts and democratic institutions play a vital role in enforcing this right, often requiring government and public authorities to take steps to ensure citizens’ dignity is protected.

Three Decades of Progress Since Democracy

Reflecting on the past 30 years of democracy, Ramaphosa said government programmes aimed at expanding access to basic services and social support have significantly improved the quality of life for millions of South Africans who were previously excluded under apartheid.

These initiatives include expanded access to:

Clean water and sanitation

Electricity and housing

Public healthcare

Education and early childhood development

Social grants and food support programmes

“These efforts have enhanced the human dignity of children, who are supported by a child support grant, who have access to early childhood development, who attend fee-free schools, who receive school meals and who will be able to access funding to study at a university or college,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that housing programmes and expanded infrastructure have helped lift many families out of poverty and improve living conditions across the country.

Persistent Challenges to Human Dignity

Despite these gains, the President acknowledged that deep structural challenges continue to limit the full realisation of human dignity for many South Africans.

He identified poverty, inequality and unemployment as persistent barriers that still prevent millions from fully enjoying their constitutional rights.

“Closing those gaps is a constitutional imperative that belongs to all of us,” Ramaphosa said.

He stressed that government is intensifying efforts to accelerate economic recovery, stimulate growth and create employment opportunities.

Economic Growth and Infrastructure Key to Dignity

Ramaphosa emphasised that economic reforms and infrastructure development are central to improving living conditions and restoring dignity to citizens.

According to the President, initiatives such as attracting investment, expanding industrial development and upgrading public infrastructure directly contribute to improving people’s lives.

“When we mobilise investment to build factories or open mines to create jobs and opportunities for emerging businesses, or when we build new roads and revitalise hospitals, we are working towards a society in which everyone has dignity,” he said.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve water and electricity supply, particularly in underserved communities.

“When we lay new pipes to bring water to outlying villages or repair ageing water infrastructure in cities and towns, or when we restore the supply of electricity to communities, we are advancing the right to dignity,” he said.

Renewed Commitment on Human Rights Day

Ramaphosa urged South Africans to use Human Rights Day as an opportunity to recommit to the values of the Constitution and to uphold the dignity of others in everyday life.

The President also stressed the importance of maintaining momentum on key structural reforms, particularly in sectors such as energy, water, logistics and skills development, which are essential for long-term economic growth.

“We must sustain our massive investment in infrastructure, continue with far-reaching reforms in energy, water and logistics, overhaul our skills development system and expand support to small businesses,” he said.

A Collective Responsibility

The President concluded his message by emphasising that protecting human dignity is a shared national responsibility, extending beyond government to families, schools, workplaces and communities.

“On Human Rights Day this year, let us rededicate ourselves to the Constitution and to its most cherished principles,” Ramaphosa said.

“Let us resolve in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities to treat every person with the dignity that is their right – and let us never stop working until we have ensured that every person can live in dignity, comfort and peace.”