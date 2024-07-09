Left Menu

Heavy Rains Predicted in Northern West Bengal Amidst Ongoing Downpours

Northern West Bengal, already experiencing torrential rain, is expected to face heavy to very heavy rainfall until July 11. An active monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation are causing the severe weather. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the administration to monitor the situation round-the-clock due to landslides and waterlogging issues.

Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:38 IST
Northern West Bengal, already reeling under torrential rain, is forecasted to endure heavy to very heavy rainfall until July 11, according to the Met Department.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed the administration to ensure 24/7 monitoring of the situation amidst rising concerns.

The severe weather, driven by an active monsoon trough and a cyclonic circulation in northeast Assam, is expected to continue affecting the region, with isolated extremely heavy downpours.

The intensity of rainfall might slightly decrease on July 12 and 13.

Gajaldoba in Jalpaiguri district registered the state's highest rainfall at 180 mm in the last 24 hours.

Significant rainfall was also recorded in Sevoke (170 mm), Buxaduar (150 mm), Nagrakata (140 mm), Jalpaiguri town (130 mm), and Bhutanghat (120 mm).

Ongoing rainfall has led to landslides and waterlogging, damaging roads and disrupting connectivity in various districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.

