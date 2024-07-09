Left Menu

Heavy Rainfall Hits Marathwada: Aurad and Halgara Record 121 mm Each

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded in 28 revenue circles across Marathwada, Maharashtra, causing 26 deaths and 15 injuries since June 1. Aurad and Halgara circles recorded the highest rainfall of 121 mm each. Water storage in the region's major projects dropped to alarming levels.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in 28 revenue circles across eight districts in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

The highest rainfall of 121 mm each was recorded in Aurad and Halgara circles, according to a revenue department report.

Since June 1, rain-related calamities in Marathwada have resulted in 26 deaths and 15 injuries. Additionally, 385 animals have perished during this period.

A revenue circle is a local revenue sub-division in a district.

The highest number of circles receiving heavy rainfall was in Hingoli district, where seven circles reported heavy rainfall, with Hatta recording the highest at 106 mm, as per the report.

Aurad and Halgara circles in Latur recorded the highest rainfall in the region, each with 121 mm. The district-wise breakdown of circles receiving heavy rainfall is: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 3, Jalna - 3, Beed - 5, Latur - 3, Dharashiv - 3, Nanded - 1, Parbhani - 3, and Hingoli - 7.

The average water storage in eleven major projects in the region was recorded at 13.80 per cent as of Tuesday, a significant drop from 32.91 per cent on the same day last year.

The Jayakwadi dam, which supplies water to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna's cities and industrial zones, holds only 4.13 per cent of its total capacity.

Three projects in the region—Siddheshwar (Hingoli), Majalgaon (Beed), and Manjara (Beed)—currently have zero per cent water storage. The Nimna Dudhna irrigation project has a mere 2.39 per cent water storage.

