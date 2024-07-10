Unearthed Treasures, Space Milestones, and Cosmic Discoveries: Top Science News

Scientists in Peru have uncovered the remains of elite members of the Chimu civilization, a pre-Inca society. Discovered in the ancient capital, these 800-year-old remains were found adorned with jewelry, according to lead archaeologist Sinthya Cueva.

Tuesday marked a historic day for European space exploration as the Ariane 6 rocket successfully launched from French Guiana. Weighing 540 tonnes and standing 56 meters tall, the rocket's three-hour maiden flight aims to reinstate Europe's independent access to space.

Researchers announced the detection of hydrogen sulfide in the atmosphere of the exoplanet HD 189733b, a discovery made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope. This adds to our understanding of the planet, already known for its extreme conditions.

Chinese scientists have identified a highly resilient moss species capable of withstanding martian-like conditions. The moss, found in China's Xinjiang region, could potentially support future Mars colonization, according to a study published by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

