Left Menu

Unearthed Treasures, Space Milestones, and Cosmic Discoveries: Top Science News

This summary delves into recent scientific breakthroughs, including the discovery of pre-Inca remains in Peru, the successful maiden flight of Europe's Ariane 6 rocket, atmospheric findings on the exoplanet HD 189733b, and the identification of a resilient moss species in China that might thrive on Mars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 02:27 IST
Unearthed Treasures, Space Milestones, and Cosmic Discoveries: Top Science News
AI Generated Representative Image

Scientists in Peru have uncovered the remains of elite members of the Chimu civilization, a pre-Inca society. Discovered in the ancient capital, these 800-year-old remains were found adorned with jewelry, according to lead archaeologist Sinthya Cueva.

Tuesday marked a historic day for European space exploration as the Ariane 6 rocket successfully launched from French Guiana. Weighing 540 tonnes and standing 56 meters tall, the rocket's three-hour maiden flight aims to reinstate Europe's independent access to space.

Researchers announced the detection of hydrogen sulfide in the atmosphere of the exoplanet HD 189733b, a discovery made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope. This adds to our understanding of the planet, already known for its extreme conditions.

Chinese scientists have identified a highly resilient moss species capable of withstanding martian-like conditions. The moss, found in China's Xinjiang region, could potentially support future Mars colonization, according to a study published by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024