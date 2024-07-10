Left Menu

Australian Amber Reveals Ancient Secrets

Australian amber, a rare find in the Southern Hemisphere, offers a unique way to study ancient life forms. Preserving tiny animals and plants, it provides insights into the biological diversity of ancient Gondwanan environments. Scientists are using advanced technology to uncover these ancient secrets, stressing the need to protect today's forests.

Sydney, Jul 10 (The Conversation) Amber is fossilised tree resin that has the unique ability to preserve ancient life forms in incredible detail, often referred to as the "holy grail" of paleontology worldwide.

Unlike traditional fossils, amber acts as a time capsule, encapsulating tiny animals, plants, and microorganisms from millions of years ago. These preserved life forms, known as inclusions, appear astonishingly fresh, offering invaluable insights into past ecosystems.

Notably, Australian amber is shedding light on the biological diversity of ancient Gondwanan environments dating back 42 million years. This newfound knowledge emphasizes the importance of protecting today's forests, as many of these ancient species still exist in reduced geographic ranges, facing threats from climate change, deforestation, and urban sprawl.

