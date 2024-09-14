The Intricacies Behind India's Cheetah Reintroduction Initiative

India's ambitious cheetah reintroduction project is making headway, with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) awaiting approval from Kenya. According to SP Yadav, the Director General of the International Big Cat Alliance, India has completed its part and is set to welcome a new batch of cheetahs for the breeding center in Gujarat's Bunni grasslands.

As of now, Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh houses 24 cheetahs, including 17 cubs born in India. The initiative, which began two years ago, has faced challenges, including fatalities among the cheetahs and a low prey base in some areas. The project plans to introduce 12-14 cheetahs from African nations annually to establish a founder stock.

Yadav addressed issues like accusations of secrecy and the difficulties faced due to environmental differences between hemispheres. He emphasized that establishing a sustainable cheetah population is a long-term process, comparing it to the time taken to re-establish tigers in India's Sariska Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)