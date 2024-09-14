Left Menu

MCD's Special Encroachment Drive Clears South Delhi Footpaths

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi conducted a special drive in South Delhi to remove temporary encroachments on footpaths following public complaints. Led by the Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone, vendors and squatters were cleared from key areas. The MCD plans to intensify these drives in the coming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:52 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday carried out a special drive in South Delhi to remove temporary encroachments on footpaths, following numerous public complaints.

Led by the Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone, the drive cleared vendors and squatters that obstruct roads and footpaths along the stretch from the IIT Delhi gate to the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare, an official statement said.

The action was taken after receiving complaints about vendors and squatters hindering both vehicular and pedestrian movement in the area causing traffic jams and inconvenience to the public, the statement said.

''Taking cognizance of the complaints received by the South Zone of the Municipal Corporation regarding vendors and occupiers, a joint temporary encroachment removal drive was successfully conducted by the MCD,'' it said.

''A number of complaints regarding vendors and squatters found to be hindering vehicular and pedestrian movements were received by the South Zone of MCD,'' the statement read.

The civic body further said that it plans to intensify these removal operations in the coming weeks, focusing on freeing roads and footpaths from encroachments across other areas of the South Zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

