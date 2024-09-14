MCD's Special Encroachment Drive Clears South Delhi Footpaths

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday carried out a special drive in South Delhi to remove temporary encroachments on footpaths, following numerous public complaints.

Led by the Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone, the drive cleared vendors and squatters that obstruct roads and footpaths along the stretch from the IIT Delhi gate to the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare, an official statement said.

The action was taken after receiving complaints about vendors and squatters hindering both vehicular and pedestrian movement in the area causing traffic jams and inconvenience to the public, the statement said.

''Taking cognizance of the complaints received by the South Zone of the Municipal Corporation regarding vendors and occupiers, a joint temporary encroachment removal drive was successfully conducted by the MCD,'' it said.

The civic body further said that it plans to intensify these removal operations in the coming weeks, focusing on freeing roads and footpaths from encroachments across other areas of the South Zone.

