Approval Granted for Oil Exploration in Assam's Hoollock Gibbon Habitat

The Union environment ministry has granted approval to divert 4.50 hectares of forest land in Assam's Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary for oil exploration by Cairn Oil & Gas, a Vedanta Group company. The project must follow safety guidelines and minimize environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:14 IST
The Union environment ministry has given in-principle approval for the diversion of around 4.50 hectares of forest land in Assam for oil and gas exploration. This area is home to the endangered hoolock gibbon and other wildlife.

Vedanta Group's Cairn Oil & Gas will conduct the exploratory drilling in the ecosensitive zone of the Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat district, which is the sole habitat of India's only ape species. The ministry's Forest Advisory Committee approved the land diversion during a meeting on August 27, as per the minutes on the Parivesh portal.

On August 8, Assam's principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden recommended the clearance, citing national interest. He assured that minimal tree felling would be done and that there would be no harm to wildlife. A 5.57 crore wildlife conservation and human-animal conflict management plan has also been submitted. The ministry panel also instructed the state government to follow the safety guidelines outlined in a parliamentary report on the Baghjan blowout incident of May 2020.

