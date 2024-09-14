Tragedy Strikes in Maharashtra: Man Killed by Tiger
A man was killed by a tiger in Maharashtra's Gondia district. Basantrao Dhore, 44, went missing while grazing animals and was later found dead in a reserve forest. His half-eaten body bore marks of a tiger attack, as confirmed by officials.
A man was killed in a tiger attack in Jamdi forest range in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Saturday.
Basantrao Dhore (44), a resident of Kalpathri, had taken his animals for grazing on Friday but failed to return home, after which villagers started a search, he said.
''His half-eaten body was found in the afternoon in compartment number 420 of the FDCM reserve forest. There were marks of the tiger's teeth on his neck,'' honorary wildlife warden Sawan Bahekar said.
