Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Maharashtra: Man Killed by Tiger

A man was killed by a tiger in Maharashtra's Gondia district. Basantrao Dhore, 44, went missing while grazing animals and was later found dead in a reserve forest. His half-eaten body bore marks of a tiger attack, as confirmed by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Maharashtra: Man Killed by Tiger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed in a tiger attack in Jamdi forest range in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Saturday.

Basantrao Dhore (44), a resident of Kalpathri, had taken his animals for grazing on Friday but failed to return home, after which villagers started a search, he said.

''His half-eaten body was found in the afternoon in compartment number 420 of the FDCM reserve forest. There were marks of the tiger's teeth on his neck,'' honorary wildlife warden Sawan Bahekar said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024