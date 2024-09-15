Central Europe Faces Devastating Floods: Lives Lost, Homes Submerged

Central Europe is grappling with devastating floods as heavy rains continue to batter the region. In southwest Poland, one person drowned, and thousands were evacuated, while a firefighter in Lower Austria lost his life battling floodwaters. The region, including areas in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, has been designated a disaster zone.

Overflowing rivers have wreaked havoc from Poland to Romania, with four fatalities reported in Romania. The low-pressure system Boris has caused some of the worst flooding in almost thirty years. In the Czech Republic, severe weather has left a quarter of a million homes without power.

In Hungary, authorities are preparing for one of the largest floods in years. Across the affected regions, rescue operations continue, and further rainfall is expected to exacerbate the crisis in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)