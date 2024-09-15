Berhampur University Launches Landmark Study on Human-Wildlife Conflict in Eastern Ghats

Odisha-based Berhampur University is embarking on an extensive study to address human-wildlife conflicts in the Eastern Ghats. Funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), the longitudinal project aims to devise socio-ecological models to mitigate confrontations involving elephants, blackbucks, leopards, and snakes, university officials announced on Sunday.

Geetanjali Dash, the university's vice-chancellor, revealed that ICSSR has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the initiative. Collaborators include the Department of Environmental Science at Berhampur University, MDS University in Ajmer, XIM University in Bhubaneswar, and the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD).

Upon completion, the study will provide policy recommendations to central and state governments, focusing on socio-economic and technological solutions to reconcile human-wildlife conflicts. Factors such as land-use changes, natural vegetation replacements, and the erection of electric fences contribute to conflicts, explained a professor involved in the study.

A citizen science-centric model will be employed for the project, with a mobile app being developed for public use. The government plans to implement an early warning system for wildlife proximity, identifying hotspots and coexistence zones. Project outcomes will aim at developing micro and small-scale village entrepreneurs to create sustainable income sources and reduce reliance on forest produce, thus mitigating human-wildlife encounters.

