Central Europe Faces Worst Flooding in Decades
Central Europe experienced severe flooding due to torrential rains, resulting in six deaths and massive evacuations. Poland, Austria, and the Czech Republic were notably affected, with collapsed infrastructure and thousands left without power. Authorities are mobilizing resources to tackle the worsening conditions, with further rain in the forecast.
Central Europe is reeling from severe flooding caused by days of torrential rain, which has resulted in six reported deaths and the evacuation of over 10,000 people.
One person drowned in southwest Poland and a rescue worker was killed in Austria. Additionally, a firefighter died in Lower Austria, leading authorities to declare the province a disaster area. In Poland, the historic town of Glucholazy saw a bridge collapse, and rivers overflowed, causing devastating impacts.
The Czech Republic is facing its worst flooding in almost three decades, with thousands evacuated and significant power outages. Authorities are working round the clock to manage the crisis, but forecasts predict more rain in the coming days, adding to the region's woes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
