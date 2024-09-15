Torrential Rains Prompt Mass Evacuations in Central Europe
Central Europe, particularly the Czech Republic, faces severe flooding due to torrential rains. Authorities issued the highest flood warnings in numerous locations, leading to massive evacuations. The situation remains critical with several regions affected, power outages, and at least five reported fatalities. Climate change is exacerbating extreme weather patterns.
Torrential rains have caused severe flooding in Central Europe, particularly battering the Czech Republic, where extreme flood warnings were issued in nearly 90 locations on Sunday.
Meteorologists predict worsening conditions as water levels rise and more heavy rainfall is expected. Authorities initiated mass evacuations, with up to 10,000 people in Opava relocating to safer areas.
The situation has reached crisis levels, with at least five deemed missing, power outages affecting 260,000 households, and numerous towns isolated by floods. This calamity underscores the increasing impact of climate change on weather patterns.
