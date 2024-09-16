Central Europe Hit by Devastating Floods: 10 Dead, Towns Submerged

Severe flooding in central Europe claimed at least 10 lives and submerged numerous towns from Poland to Romania, sources reported on Monday. Heavy rainfalls led to overflowing rivers, causing extensive damage, collapsing bridges, and displacing thousands.

Border areas between the Czech Republic and Poland faced significant disruptions over the weekend. Some communities saw bridges collapse and homes obliterated. Villages and towns in eastern Romania also found themselves submerged.

In response, Poland's government is set to declare a state of disaster. Although rivers in the Czech-Polish region began to recede by Monday, other areas remained on high alert. The Morava River's surge left 70% of the city of Litovel, Czech Republic, underwater, necessitating school and hospital closures. Authorities evacuated over 12,000 people, while additional casualties were confirmed in Romania and Poland. European leaders and local governments are coordinating emergency responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)