Left Menu

Central Europe Hit by Devastating Floods: 10 Dead, Towns Submerged

Severe flooding in central Europe has left at least 10 people dead and numerous towns submerged from Poland to Romania. Heavy rain and rising river levels caused extensive damage, including the collapse of bridges and the shutdown of essential services. More than 12,000 people have been evacuated, and emergency measures are being undertaken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:23 IST
Central Europe Hit by Devastating Floods: 10 Dead, Towns Submerged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Severe flooding in central Europe claimed at least 10 lives and submerged numerous towns from Poland to Romania, sources reported on Monday. Heavy rainfalls led to overflowing rivers, causing extensive damage, collapsing bridges, and displacing thousands.

Border areas between the Czech Republic and Poland faced significant disruptions over the weekend. Some communities saw bridges collapse and homes obliterated. Villages and towns in eastern Romania also found themselves submerged.

In response, Poland's government is set to declare a state of disaster. Although rivers in the Czech-Polish region began to recede by Monday, other areas remained on high alert. The Morava River's surge left 70% of the city of Litovel, Czech Republic, underwater, necessitating school and hospital closures. Authorities evacuated over 12,000 people, while additional casualties were confirmed in Romania and Poland. European leaders and local governments are coordinating emergency responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024