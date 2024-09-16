Left Menu

Goyal suggests setting up township for startups

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday suggested setting up of a township dedicated to entrepreneurs and startups, aiming to replicate the success of American Silicon Valley.He also asked startups to participate in official delegation visits to different countries as it gives a good exposure to them.We should be aspiring to go beyond.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:16 IST
Goyal suggests setting up township for startups
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday suggested setting up of a township dedicated to entrepreneurs and startups, aiming to replicate the success of American Silicon Valley.

He also asked startups to participate in official delegation visits to different countries as it gives a good exposure to them.

''We should be aspiring to go beyond. We should be aspiring to have our own silicon valley. I know Bengaluru is the Silicon Valley of India. But I think it's time we also start thinking in terms of maybe tying up with NICDC and creating a whole new township dedicated to entrepreneurs, startups, innovators, and disruptors...,'' he said.

The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) is implementing the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, which is an ambitious infrastructure programme aiming to develop new industrial cities as smart cities. They are developing 20 such townships in different parts of the country, including Bihar, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. The minister was addressing startup players during the launch of Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) Portal in the national capital.

''Can we create a society, or a whole 200 (or) 100 (or) 500 acre area land... see whether we can create some ecosystem... whether its somebody coming from a very far-off place with an idea, who does not know where and whom to connect with can land up there (in the township) like once upon a time people used to come to Mumbai,'' Goyal said.

The minister encouraged young entrepreneurs to look internationally and become world players as tremendous opportunities are there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024