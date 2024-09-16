Devastating Floods Ravage Central Europe: At Least 17 Dead
Central Europe experienced devastating floods as heavy rains caused rising rivers to submerge towns and force evacuations. Poland declared a state of natural disaster, and deaths were reported from Romania to Poland. Authorities are working to mitigate the flood impact and aid affected residents.
Central Europe is reeling from catastrophic floods that have resulted in at least 17 fatalities. Heavy rains triggered widespread flooding, especially in Poland and the Czech Republic, leading to collapsed bridges, forced evacuations, and substantial property damage.
In Poland, authorities declared a state of natural disaster, allocating 1 billion zlotys ($260 million) for victim assistance. With the damage profound, officials are coordinating efforts with neighboring countries and the EU for further support.
Cities, including Ostrava in the Czech Republic and Ladek Zdroj in Poland, face considerable clean-up operations. Rescue and emergency teams continue to brace for more potential flooding, with thousands of soldiers placed on high alert.
(With inputs from agencies.)