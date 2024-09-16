Devastating Floods Ravage Central Europe: At Least 17 Dead

Central Europe is reeling from catastrophic floods that have resulted in at least 17 fatalities. Heavy rains triggered widespread flooding, especially in Poland and the Czech Republic, leading to collapsed bridges, forced evacuations, and substantial property damage.

In Poland, authorities declared a state of natural disaster, allocating 1 billion zlotys ($260 million) for victim assistance. With the damage profound, officials are coordinating efforts with neighboring countries and the EU for further support.

Cities, including Ostrava in the Czech Republic and Ladek Zdroj in Poland, face considerable clean-up operations. Rescue and emergency teams continue to brace for more potential flooding, with thousands of soldiers placed on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)