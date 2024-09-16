President Maia Sandu's Calm During Earthquake
Moldovan President Maia Sandu maintained her calm during a live television interview when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Romania, causing the studio to shake. Despite the interruption, Sandu and the presenter managed to end the interview on a light note, highlighting their composure. The earthquake caused no damage.
- Country:
- Moldova
On Monday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu demonstrated remarkable composure during a live television interview as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck neighboring Romania, jolting the studio.
"The next few weeks are going to be very, very busy," Sandu remarked as the tremor occurred at 5.40 p.m. Although visibly affected, she kept her calm.
The presenter on Moldova 1, bemused, said, "My goodness, something interesting is happening here—a live premiere, an earthquake." Sandu wryly agreed, noting the interview ended unusually. The quake, originating in Romania's Vrancea county, was felt in Moldova and southern Ukraine but caused no damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Romania's Bold Move: Patriot Missile Defense System Donation to Ukraine
Romanian lawmakers approve donation of Patriot missile system to Ukraine
Romanian Court Upholds House Arrest for Andrew Tate Amid New Human Trafficking Probe
TVU Networks Sets New Standards in Live Broadcasting
Israel and Romania Forge Stronger Ties Amid Middle East Tensions