President Maia Sandu's Calm During Earthquake

On Monday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu demonstrated remarkable composure during a live television interview as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck neighboring Romania, jolting the studio.

"The next few weeks are going to be very, very busy," Sandu remarked as the tremor occurred at 5.40 p.m. Although visibly affected, she kept her calm.

The presenter on Moldova 1, bemused, said, "My goodness, something interesting is happening here—a live premiere, an earthquake." Sandu wryly agreed, noting the interview ended unusually. The quake, originating in Romania's Vrancea county, was felt in Moldova and southern Ukraine but caused no damage.

