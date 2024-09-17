Houston Pipeline Explosion Ignites Massive Fire, Forces Evacuations
A pipeline explosion near Houston caused a massive fire, forcing evacuations and melting playground equipment. Firefighters struggled to contain the blaze, with speculation about a burned car's involvement. The environmental impact of the incident is under scrutiny, and air quality monitoring is ongoing.
- Country:
- United States
A pipeline explosion near Houston erupted in a towering flame over neighborhoods on Monday, forcing evacuations and shelter orders while firefighters battled to protect nearby homes.
Despite shutting off the flow of natural gas liquids, the fire continued to rage due to residual gas in the 20-inch pipeline, said Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton Jr. Firefighters could only watch and hose down adjacent homes until the blaze burned itself out.
A minor injury to one firefighter was reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, including a possible connection to a burned car found near the source. Environmental impacts are a major concern, with air quality monitoring in place.
(With inputs from agencies.)