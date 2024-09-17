U.S. Strengthens Indo-Pacific Defense with Mass Anti-Ship Weapons

The United States is bolstering its defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region by stockpiling a variety of cost-effective anti-ship weapons. This move is part of an effort to counter China's growing maritime strength and deter potential aggression.

According to an industry executive, the concept of 'affordable mass' has shifted U.S. defense strategies, advocating for an arsenal of inexpensive yet effective weapons. This was exemplified by the recent deployment of the QUICKSINK bomb, which can be guided using low-cost GPS kits. A test in the Gulf of Mexico showcased its efficacy when a B-2 bomber hit a target ship.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command aims to acquire thousands of these new weapons to overwhelm Chinese defenses. Additionally, the military has stationed Typhon missile batteries in the Philippines, thereby enhancing their strategic reach within the contested South China Sea.

