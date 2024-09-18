Left Menu

China's Chang'e-6 Lunar Samples: A New Perspective on Moon's Far Side

China's Chang'e-6 mission has brought back unique lunar samples from the moon's far side. These samples show distinct characteristics compared to previous samples, including lower density and different mineral compositions. The study offers new insights into lunar geology, distinct from previous missions like Apollo and Chang'e-5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:15 IST
China's Chang'e-6 Lunar Samples: A New Perspective on Moon's Far Side
Chang'e-6 lunar probe
  • Country:
  • China

China's Chang'e-6 mission has returned with unique lunar samples from the previously little-explored far side of the moon. According to a paper by Chinese scientists, these samples exhibit distinct characteristics compared to earlier lunar samples.

In their first research paper on these samples, scientists noted that the Chang'e-6 soil has a lower density, indicating a more porous and loosely structured composition than samples from other lunar missions. The plagioclase content is much higher, while olivine levels are lower compared to Chang'e-5 samples.

The study also found that the Chang'e-6 samples are composed mainly of basalt, breccia, agglutinate, glasses, and leucocrate. Geochemical analyses revealed significant differences in trace element concentrations, such as thorium, uranium, and potassium, compared to previous missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024