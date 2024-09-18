China's Chang'e-6 Lunar Samples: A New Perspective on Moon's Far Side

China's Chang'e-6 mission has returned with unique lunar samples from the previously little-explored far side of the moon. According to a paper by Chinese scientists, these samples exhibit distinct characteristics compared to earlier lunar samples.

In their first research paper on these samples, scientists noted that the Chang'e-6 soil has a lower density, indicating a more porous and loosely structured composition than samples from other lunar missions. The plagioclase content is much higher, while olivine levels are lower compared to Chang'e-5 samples.

The study also found that the Chang'e-6 samples are composed mainly of basalt, breccia, agglutinate, glasses, and leucocrate. Geochemical analyses revealed significant differences in trace element concentrations, such as thorium, uranium, and potassium, compared to previous missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)