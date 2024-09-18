India to Develop Next Generation Launch Vehicle with Major Funding Boost

The Union Cabinet has greenlit the development of a partially-reusable Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), designed to triple the payload capacity of ISRO's current Launch Vehicle Mark III.

A whopping Rs 8,240 crore has been allocated for the ambitious project, which includes three developmental flights, essential facilities, programme management, and launch campaigns.

Officials stated that this initiative is a substantial move towards India's mission of establishing the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and achieving an Indian crewed landing on the moon by 2040.

