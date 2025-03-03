Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Achieves Historic Moon Landing

Firefly Aerospace, a notable player in private space exploration, has achieved a significant milestone with the successful landing of its Blue Ghost spacecraft on the moon. The spacecraft, akin in size to a compact car, is equipped with 10 scientific instruments, establishing a new benchmark in lunar exploration.

This landmark mission, which took place early on Sunday, positions Firefly at the forefront of a competitive global race to explore the lunar surface. The Blue Ghost touched down near a historical volcanic site on Mare Crisium, a notable lunar feature visible from Earth.

As private enterprises continue to make strides in space exploration, Firefly's achievement highlights the increasing role of private companies in the race to access and explore extraterrestrial territories, setting the stage for future missions and scientific discoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)