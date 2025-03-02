Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Makes Historic Moon Landing

Firefly Aerospace has marked a milestone in space exploration with the successful landing of its uncrewed Blue Ghost spacecraft on the moon. The company joins a select group of private firms vying for leadership in the global moon race, commencing a two-week research mission.

Landing at approximately 3:35am ET near the ancient volcanic vent of Mare Crisium, the four-legged craft carried ten scientific payloads. Firefly becomes the second private firm to achieve a moon landing, branding it the first fully successful soft landing. Houston-based Intuitive Machines faced challenges with its earlier attempt.

This mission is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, which awards a $101 million contract to Firefly. The Blue Ghost's journey signifies a shift towards commercial space endeavors, as countries like China, India, and the U.S. plan manned missions to the lunar surface.

