Martian Beaches and Cosmic Discoveries: A New Era in Space Exploration

China's Zhurong rover has unearthed evidence of ancient Martian beaches, suggesting a vast ocean once existed on Mars, potentially supporting earlier life, a groundbreaking discovery in planetary science.

In other developments, NASA is gearing up to launch the SPHEREx telescope to explore post-Big Bang events and hunt for vital water reservoirs in the Milky Way. Meanwhile, SpaceX is poised to deploy Starlink terminals to enhance U.S. airspace IT infrastructure.

Additionally, Eutelsat's pioneering 5G space network trial thrills the industry. In Arctic news, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault welcomes 14,000 new samples, fortifying its role in food security. Lastly, Intuitive Machines readies its second moon mission under NASA's CLPS, marking further strides in lunar exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)