Left Menu

Martian Beaches and Cosmic Discoveries: A New Era in Space Exploration

Recent science updates include evidence of ancient Martian beaches, NASA's SPHEREx telescope mission, Starlink's airspace network plans, successful Eutelsat 5G trial from space, 14,000 new samples at the Arctic seed vault, and Intuitive Machines' upcoming moon mission under NASA's CLPS initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 02:30 IST
Martian Beaches and Cosmic Discoveries: A New Era in Space Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Zhurong rover has unearthed evidence of ancient Martian beaches, suggesting a vast ocean once existed on Mars, potentially supporting earlier life, a groundbreaking discovery in planetary science.

In other developments, NASA is gearing up to launch the SPHEREx telescope to explore post-Big Bang events and hunt for vital water reservoirs in the Milky Way. Meanwhile, SpaceX is poised to deploy Starlink terminals to enhance U.S. airspace IT infrastructure.

Additionally, Eutelsat's pioneering 5G space network trial thrills the industry. In Arctic news, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault welcomes 14,000 new samples, fortifying its role in food security. Lastly, Intuitive Machines readies its second moon mission under NASA's CLPS, marking further strides in lunar exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025