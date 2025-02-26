Martian Beaches and Cosmic Discoveries: A New Era in Space Exploration
Recent science updates include evidence of ancient Martian beaches, NASA's SPHEREx telescope mission, Starlink's airspace network plans, successful Eutelsat 5G trial from space, 14,000 new samples at the Arctic seed vault, and Intuitive Machines' upcoming moon mission under NASA's CLPS initiative.
China's Zhurong rover has unearthed evidence of ancient Martian beaches, suggesting a vast ocean once existed on Mars, potentially supporting earlier life, a groundbreaking discovery in planetary science.
In other developments, NASA is gearing up to launch the SPHEREx telescope to explore post-Big Bang events and hunt for vital water reservoirs in the Milky Way. Meanwhile, SpaceX is poised to deploy Starlink terminals to enhance U.S. airspace IT infrastructure.
Additionally, Eutelsat's pioneering 5G space network trial thrills the industry. In Arctic news, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault welcomes 14,000 new samples, fortifying its role in food security. Lastly, Intuitive Machines readies its second moon mission under NASA's CLPS, marking further strides in lunar exploration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mars
- Big Bang
- Starlink
- 5G
- Eutelsat
- Svalbard
- seed vault
- NASA
- SPHEREx
- lunar mission
ALSO READ
Starlink's Ascendancy Rocks Eutelsat, USDA Layoffs Unsettle Staff, Adani Eyes Indian Space
Eutelsat's Stock Plummets Amid Starlink Rivalry; USDA Staff Firings; Royal Society Debates Musk
Science News Highlights: Eutelsat's Struggle, USDA Firings, and Royal Society Debate
Svalbard Vault Strengthens Seed Collection with Global Contributions
Svalbard Seed Vault Expands: A Fortification Against Global Crises