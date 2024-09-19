Peruvian President Declares Emergency Amid Devastating Forest Fires

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has declared a state of emergency in the northern regions of Amazonas, San Martin, and Ucayali due to destructive forest fires. The fires have ravaged large areas of crop land and resulted in 16 fatalities.

The announcement follows requests from local authorities for more resources to combat the frequent blazes, which are common between August and November. The fires are exacerbated by the burning of dry grasslands for agricultural expansion and the impacts of climate change.

Boluarte reported during a press conference that Peru has recorded 238 fires across its regions, with 80% under control. Calls have been made for military support to aid firefighters in tackling the blazes, which have spread to challenging terrains and threatened key crops like palm and cocoa.

Satellite data indicates a historic high of fire hotspots across South America this year, underscoring the escalating crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)