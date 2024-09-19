Left Menu

Peruvian President Declares Emergency Amid Devastating Forest Fires

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has declared a state of emergency in three northern regions due to severe forest fires, affecting crop lands and causing 16 deaths. The recurring fires, largely driven by agricultural practices and climate change, have prompted calls for increased resources and military assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 00:14 IST
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has declared a state of emergency in the northern regions of Amazonas, San Martin, and Ucayali due to destructive forest fires. The fires have ravaged large areas of crop land and resulted in 16 fatalities.

The announcement follows requests from local authorities for more resources to combat the frequent blazes, which are common between August and November. The fires are exacerbated by the burning of dry grasslands for agricultural expansion and the impacts of climate change.

Boluarte reported during a press conference that Peru has recorded 238 fires across its regions, with 80% under control. Calls have been made for military support to aid firefighters in tackling the blazes, which have spread to challenging terrains and threatened key crops like palm and cocoa.

Satellite data indicates a historic high of fire hotspots across South America this year, underscoring the escalating crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

