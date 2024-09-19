Left Menu

Canoe Owners Capitalize on Maiduguri Floods Amid Rising Fees

In Maiduguri, Nigeria's northeastern city, recent devastating floods have led to significant exploitation by canoe owners. Residents, reliant on canoes due to impassable roads, are being charged exorbitant fees. Despite some offering services for free, the overall sentiment is one of frustration over the commercialization of the disaster.

In Maiduguri, Nigeria's northeastern city, devastating floods have triggered outrage among residents. With roads impassable, canoe owners have stepped in to ferry people and their belongings. However, these services come at a steep price. Falmata Muhammed, a resident, shared her shock when she was charged 80,000 naira ($49.56) for a short trip, more than the monthly minimum wage.

Residents are increasingly frustrated, feeling exploited as canoe owners capitalize on the crisis. 'Some are making it a big business, using the disaster to make a huge amount of money,' Muhammed lamented. While some owners like fisherman Mohammed Yusuf offer free services, the rising costs are compounding the difficulties faced by flood victims.

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, is grappling with its worst flooding in three decades following the collapse of a dam wall due to heavy rains affecting parts of West and Central Africa. The city remains reliant on canoes as it works to recover from the extensive damage.

