Wroclaw Braces for Peak Floods Amid Central Europe's Worst Deluge in Decades

Poland's third-largest city, Wroclaw, faced the peak of floodwaters on Thursday, with early signs showing its defenses were holding firm. This comes after central Europe experienced its worst flooding in two decades.

The flood wave hit the Polish-Czech border region over the weekend and reached Wroclaw overnight. Despite initial stability, Prime Minister Donald Tusk cautioned against premature optimism, noting it was too early to declare victory against the flood. He called for vigilance in tracking river levels.

Approximately 16,000 soldiers, as well as police and thousands of volunteers, were deployed to assist. Tusk was set to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other central European leaders to discuss disaster aid. The floods have resulted in at least 24 deaths and extensive damage estimated in the billions of dollars. Von der Leyen's visit to Wroclaw aimed to coordinate relief efforts.

