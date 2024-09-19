Left Menu

Wroclaw Braces for Peak Floods Amid Central Europe's Worst Deluge in Decades

Wroclaw, Poland's third-largest city, prepared for peak floodwaters after severe flooding in central Europe. The flood wave reached overnight but caused no initial serious damage. Prime Minister Donald Tusk and European leaders plan discussions on aid, as the floods have spread destruction across multiple countries, with at least 24 people dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:18 IST
Wroclaw Braces for Peak Floods Amid Central Europe's Worst Deluge in Decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland's third-largest city, Wroclaw, faced the peak of floodwaters on Thursday, with early signs showing its defenses were holding firm. This comes after central Europe experienced its worst flooding in two decades.

The flood wave hit the Polish-Czech border region over the weekend and reached Wroclaw overnight. Despite initial stability, Prime Minister Donald Tusk cautioned against premature optimism, noting it was too early to declare victory against the flood. He called for vigilance in tracking river levels.

Approximately 16,000 soldiers, as well as police and thousands of volunteers, were deployed to assist. Tusk was set to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other central European leaders to discuss disaster aid. The floods have resulted in at least 24 deaths and extensive damage estimated in the billions of dollars. Von der Leyen's visit to Wroclaw aimed to coordinate relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024