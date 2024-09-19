Canada's Struggle to Meet Climate Targets Amid Rising Oil & Gas Emissions
Canada's carbon emissions saw a slight decline in 2023, falling 1% from the previous year. However, the Canadian Climate Institute notes that emissions must decline faster to meet the 2030 climate target. Despite decreases in some sectors, oil and gas emissions continue to rise, impeding overall progress.
Canada's carbon emissions witnessed a minor decline in 2023, dropping by 1% compared to the previous year, as reported by the Canadian Climate Institute on Thursday. Nonetheless, the pace of reductions remains insufficient to meet Ottawa's 2030 climate goals.
The early estimate indicates national emissions stood at 702 million metric tons, equating to an 8% reduction from 2005 levels. Despite this, emissions from the oil and gas sector, which now constitute 31% of Canada's total emissions, saw a 1% year-on-year increase due to a surge in production.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has proposed an emissions cap for the oil and gas sector starting in 2026. However, the proposal faces significant opposition from the fossil fuel industry and the Conservative Party, which is currently favored to win the next federal election by October 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trudeau Faces Political Turmoil as NDP Withdraws Support
Unexpected Political Shakeup: NDP Withdraws Support from Trudeau's Minority Government
Trudeau Faces Political Setback as NDP Withdraws Support
NDP Withdraws Support From Trudeau's Liberal Party, Heightening Election Uncertainty
Trudeau Faces Political Challenge as NDP Withdraws Support