Canada's Struggle to Meet Climate Targets Amid Rising Oil & Gas Emissions

Canada's carbon emissions witnessed a minor decline in 2023, dropping by 1% compared to the previous year, as reported by the Canadian Climate Institute on Thursday. Nonetheless, the pace of reductions remains insufficient to meet Ottawa's 2030 climate goals.

The early estimate indicates national emissions stood at 702 million metric tons, equating to an 8% reduction from 2005 levels. Despite this, emissions from the oil and gas sector, which now constitute 31% of Canada's total emissions, saw a 1% year-on-year increase due to a surge in production.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has proposed an emissions cap for the oil and gas sector starting in 2026. However, the proposal faces significant opposition from the fossil fuel industry and the Conservative Party, which is currently favored to win the next federal election by October 2025.

