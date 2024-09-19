Central Europe Hit by Catastrophic Flood: EU Deploys Aid Amid Rising Death Toll

Central Europe is in the grips of catastrophic flooding that is raising alarms among both residents and political leaders. The deluge has resulted in widespread evacuations and infrastructure damage throughout the region.

In Italy's Emilia-Romagna, torrential rains have forced around 1,000 people to evacuate. Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, the death toll stands at 24, with military forces deployed to aid in emergency operations and cleanup efforts.

Hungary is also facing severe flood complications. Authorities have mobilized nearly 6,000 personnel to bolster flood defenses as the water levels of the Danube River continue to rise. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, is set to visit the affected areas to evaluate the crisis firsthand.

(With inputs from agencies.)